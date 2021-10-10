Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre exploring technologies to expand telecom network in the northeast: Minister
india news

Centre exploring technologies to expand telecom network in the northeast: Minister

“Providing telecommunication services in the northeastern states is challenging because of the geographical barrier,” the minister was quoted as saying.
The minister said the government is keen to bring all villages under the telecom network. 
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:52 AM IST
PTI |

Union minister Devusinh Chauhan on Saturday said the central government is exploring new technologies to overcome challenges of geographical barrier in northeastern states to strengthen telecommunication services in the region. Chauhan, the minister of state for communications, said the government is keen to bring all villages under the telecom network. “A lot of work has already been done in this area. Implementation of the network expansion programme, which has been delayed due to Covid-19, will now be expedited.”

“Providing telecommunication services in the northeastern states is challenging because of the geographical barrier. We are exploring new technologies and innovations to solve this issue,” the minister said. Speaking to officials of the departments of posts and telecommunications, Nagaland, at Chumoukedima in Dimapur district, he said there is a paradigm shift towards online use due to the pandemic as all sectors are now depending on the internet to run their operations.

Development of the region has been prioritised by the Narendra Modi government, he said. “PM Modi made a policy so that union ministers visit the northeastern states to bring the government services at the doorstep of people,” Chauhan said.

During his maiden visit to the state, he applauded the Nagaland government for improving communication infrastructure and said it has the highest teledensity among the northeastern states. “There is no dearth of funds for strengthening the telecom sector. Coverage of the telecom network will be enhanced in the state and also in the northeast region,” Chauhan said.

The minister also congratulated the officials on the occasion of World Post Day on Saturday. The state information technology and communication adviser, Mmhonlumo Kikon, urged the minister to improve tele-connectivity and coverage of mobile services in rural areas.

Topics
northeast india telecommunications industry assam telecom news
