Centre extends PM CARES for Children Scheme till February 28

The Centre announced on Tuesday that the PM Cares for Children Scheme has been extended till February 28, 2022. The scheme was earlier valid till December 31, 2021.

In a release, the Union ministry of women and child development said that all eligible children can now be registered for the scheme till the extended date for availing of benefits of the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM CARES for Children Scheme on May 29 last year with the aim to support children who lost both or surviving parent(s), legal guardian/adoptive parents or single adoptive parent to Covid-19.

“The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children…in a sustained manner, enable their wellbeing through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age,” the release read.

The scheme offers support to these children via “convergent approach, gap funding” to ensure education, health, monthly stipend after they turn 18, and a lump sum amount of ₹10 lakh on becoming 23.

Children must not have completed 18 years of age at the time of the death of their parents in order to be eligible for the scheme.

To get a child registered for the PM CARES for Children Scheme, one needs to visit the portal. “Any citizen can inform the administration regarding a child eligible for support under this scheme through the portal,” the release read.

A letter pertaining to the extension of the scheme has been sent to all principal secretaries or secretaries of women and child development, and social justice and empowerment department of all states and Union territories (UTs) along with a copy to all district magistrates and collectors for necessary action.