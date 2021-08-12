Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre extends Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's tenure for another year

Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s current tenure was scheduled to come to an end next week on 22 August. He was initially set to retire in November 2020.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.(ANI Twitter)

The Union government on Thursday extended for second time the tenure of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for another year. Bhalla’s current tenure was scheduled to come to an end next week on 22 August. He was initially set to retire in November 2020.

An order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said the extension of service has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond the present tenure i.e. 22.08.2021, in relaxation of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-retirement benefits) Rules, 1958," the order read.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019. His tenure was extended till August 22 in October last year. Bhalla was initially scheduled to retire in November 2020 after completing 60 years of superannuation.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in service of Bhalla as the Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021," the ministry's order issued in October last year had read.

