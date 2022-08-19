Centre extends Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's tenure for one year
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's tenure was extended for another year till August 22, 2023.
The Centre on Friday extended term of Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla by one year to August 22, 2023. The order was issued by the according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e. up to August 22, 2023, it said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics