Centre failed India on security: Kanimozhi in Lok Sabha debate on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, accusing the government of systemic failure that necessitated a Parliamentary delegation to explain India's position globally after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We had to go on these delegations because peace had failed us, and you had failed the people of India,” she said. “For the first time, the BJP showed some confidence in the Opposition by sending us abroad as part of these delegations. We thank them for that. But we would’ve been happier had the situation not demanded such a response.” The MP was referring to the Parliamentary delegations, including Opposition MPs, to brief foreign governments and multilateral agencies on Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Kanimozhi criticised the Centre for ignoring prior warnings about the attack. “When RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and IB (Intelligence Bureau) had already flagged suspicious activity, why was no action taken? A US-based company showed a Pakistani firm was looking for detailed maps of J&K for reconnaissance,” she said. “Has the Prime Minister even apologised to the victims’ families? Till date, there’s been no word of remorse.”

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech during the discussion, she said it only focused on blaming the Opposition. “We stood with the government and the Armed forces. You didn’t see our religion then. But back home, BJP leaders continue to indulge in hate speech. What action has been taken against them?” she asked.

Taking a dig at the ruling party’s frequent criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru, she remarked, “Even the Congress doesn’t remember Nehru as much as the BJP does. Because of you, people in Tamil Nadu are revisiting Periyar and Ambedkar, and across India, they’re reading Nehru again.”

The DMK MP also raised concerns over election integrity, pointing to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Responding to Shah’s remark that BJP would remain in power for 20 years, she said, “We don’t mind sitting in Opposition for that long—but it should be the people who put us there, not the Election Commission or the SIR.”

Kanimozhi also reminded the House that Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin was the first to organise a peace rally after the Pahalgam attack. “That, too, is patriotism,” she said.