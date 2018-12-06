Centre gives Rs 3,719 crore assistance to flood-affected Kerala, Nagaland, Andhra

The Centre on Thursday approved additional assistance of Rs 3,719.07 crore to Kerala, Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh that were affected by floods, landslides and cyclone over the past few months.

From the National Disaster Response Fund, Rs 3,048.39 crore will be provided to Kerala, Rs 131.16 crore to Nagaland and Rs 539.52 crore to Andhra Pradesh, said a Home Ministry statement.

The decision was taken in a committee meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the three ministries attended the meeting.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 18:42 IST