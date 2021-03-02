Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA

The Union home ministry has taken a suo motu cognisance of the bomb attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jakir Hossain last month and ordered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into it. Hossain was seriously injured in the attack.

Under the NIA Act, the Centre can take over probes from any state. The NIA has registered a case under the Explosives Act, and Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder), and 326 (grevious hurt). It has not invoked any terror charge yet. But if during the investigation, the role of any terrorist or terror organisation surfaces, the relevant sections will be added, people familiar with the matter said.

Also Read | Bengal minister not target of blast, suspect sleuths; JMB under scanner

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Hossain to leave TMC.

NIA officials said the agency will write to West Bengal to hand over the case files, evidence collected as well as custody of two persons arrested so far in connection with the attack. A team of the agency is likely to visit the blast scene.

There was no immediate response to the Centre’s move from the West government or TMC