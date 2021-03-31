Centre holds review meet with states, UTs ahead of 45-plus Covid vaccination

Union health ministry on Wednesday advised the states to keep Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine wastage under 1%. In a high-level meeting to review preparations a day before vaccinations are being opened up for those 45 years of age and above, the ministry also directed the states to identify low vaccine coverage pockets, particularly in districts showing Covid-19 surge, and to take corrective measures.

“Maintain vaccine wastage at less than 1% (present National Wastage Percentage being 6%). Regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimise the same. Ensure timely utilisation of available stocks to avoid expiry of vaccines without usage. Timely updating of data of vaccine consumption to be ensured on CoWIN & eVIN portals,” the health ministry directed all the states.

Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, and RS Sharma, chairperson, empowered group on Covid vaccination, held the online meeting with health secretaries, state mission directors of National Health Mission, and state immunisation officers of all states and Union Territories to review the status, pace and issues regarding Covid vaccination across the country as well as the preparations for April 1, 2021.

Also Read | Over 84% of India’s daily Covid-19 cases reported from 8 states

For vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers, the states were asked to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are registered and vaccinated under the category; archive incorrect entries or duplications on the Co-WIN; identify pockets of low vaccination coverage at health facility, professional associations, blocks and districts to take corrective action; and ensure saturation of vaccination of these groups on priority.

The Centre assured states that there was no shortage of vaccines and no problem in storage and logistics of vaccines, and that it will continually replenish the stocks based on consumption trends.

“…there is no value in conserving vaccines for the second dose and that states must promptly supply vaccines to all government and private hospitals where there is a demand,” Sharma told states.

On the issue of vaccine stocks, the states were advised to ensure that there was no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage; distribution was based on consumption to avoid overstocking as well as under-stocking at cold chain points and Covid vaccination centres (CVCs); and regular review of vaccine stocks and consumption is undertaken to identify gap areas and address the same.

The health secretary reiterated the need for involving the private sector in Covid-19 vaccine delivery in a big way. As of now, only 6,271 vaccination centres are in the private sector out of 47,441 total centres offering Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Also Read | WHO team urges patience after first look for origin of coronavirus

Bhushan asked states to conduct regular reviews of vaccinations at private Covid Vaccination Centres with respect to their capacity utilisation; undertake geographic information system (GIS) analysis of vaccination centres to identify need for additional vaccination centres within states and Union Territories; and also to proactively address apprehensions of private Covid Vaccination Centres regarding vaccine supply, guidelines etc.

India started its Covid-19 vaccination coverage on January 16, 2021, and has administered at least 63 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to date. Close to 50,000 beneficiaries above 60 years of age, and 7,000 beneficiaries above 45 years with co-morbidities, have so far been fully vaccinated in the country.

Experts say immunising everyone will be the key to control the spread of infection.

“Ultimately, we will need to get everyone, including children, immunised,” said Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of country’s top vaccinologist.