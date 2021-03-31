Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported from 8 states

Eight states cumulatively contributed to 84.73 per cent of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours from across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. These states are- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab & Madhya Pradesh- which continued to report a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases, according to the health ministry.

India recorded 53,480 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the nationwide tally to 12,149,335, the health ministry said. With this, the number of active cases also went up by 11,846 between Tuesday and Wednesday morning as the active case count reached 552,566. 354 fatalities were reported due to the infection which took the death toll to 162,468.

Here’s a look at the eight states which contributed the most to India’s Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday:

Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported in these 8 states.





Maharashtra

Maharashtra registered 27,918 new Covid-19 cases and 139 deaths on Tuesday with which the state’s cumulative count of Covid-19 infections surged to 2,773,436 and the death toll mounted to 54,422. 2,377,127 people recovered from the disease so far and the active cases in the state stood at 340,542.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 tally mounted to 344,624 on Tuesday as 3,108 people tested positive for the infection. 35 deaths took the death toll in the state to 4,131. The number of recoveries reached 318,436, leaving the state with 22,057 active cases.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 2,975 new infections and 21 more Covid-related deaths on Tuesday. 1,262 people recovered from the infection in the state while 47,686 people were inoculated across the state.

Kerala

Kerala logged 2,389 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which pushed the total caseload in the state to 112,100. The active cases in the state stood at 24,650 and 1,946 people recovered from the infection which took the total recoveries to 1,092,365.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu added 2,342 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which pushed the infection count in the state to 884,094 while the death toll mounted to 12,700 with 16 more fatalities. Recoveries in the state rose to 856,548 and the active cases stood at 14,846.

Gujarat

Gujarat on Tuesday witnessed 2,220 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 305,338. The death toll increased by 10 and stood at 4,510 and the recovery count increased by 1,988 and stood at 288,565. The state currently has 12,263 active cases.

Punjab

Punjab recorded 65 Covid-19 deaths and added 2,188 fresh cases on Tuesday which took the death toll to 6,813 and the total number of cases to 236,790, respectively. The total active cases in the state stood at 23,731.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,173 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which took the state’s tally to 293,179, while the death toll rose by 10 to reach 3,977. Total recoveries in the state stood at 273,168.