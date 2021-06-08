Centre issues advisory for rational use of Remdesivir

The Union health ministry on Monday issued an advisory for rational use of antiviral drug remdesivir in treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19), underlining that the drug must be advised by senior faculty members directly involved in the patient’s care.

“If remdesivir has to be advised/ ordered during odd hours, it should be done by the duty doctor after telephonic consultation with a senior faculty member/ specialist/ unit in - charge. Advise/order for remdesivir must be written and bear the name, signature and stamp of the concerned doctor,” said the advisory.

India has allowed use of remdesivir only in select moderate to severe hospitalised Covid-19 patients on supplemental oxygen, as it is a reserve drug approved by the drugs controller general of India under the emergency use authorisation only.

According to the advisory, every hospital needs to set up a special drug committee (SDC) to review the use of remdesivir. “The Special Drug Committee should share their findings with the clinicians periodically to ensure rational and judicious use of remdesivir...,” it added.