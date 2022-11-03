Centre launches campaign for pensioners to submit digital life certificates

The union personnel, public grievances and pensions ministry on Wednesday announced a nationwide campaign for the submission of the digital life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) and use of face authentication application by pensioners in November.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the activity will ensure continuity of pension.

“In Amrit Kaal Period, a digitally empowered pensioner would enable the creation of a digitally empowered nation,” Singh said, adding that the current process of submitting life certificates will enhance ease of living.

Earlier, pensioners had to present their life certificates every year physically before the pension disbursing authority which proved to be a hassle, especially for the old, ailing and infirm pensioners. Additionally, there was no mechanism for the pensioners to get a status on the upgradation of their life certificates.

Also Read:We are looking for a balanced solution on old pension scheme: Jai Ram Thakur

The Centre introduced the face recognition technology linked with the Aadhar database which can be used in any Android smartphone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authorities have been directed to promote the new technology and detailed guidelines have also been released in various ministries and departments along with banks.

Singh also announced two other initiatives including the universalisation of the integrated pensioners’ portal and the launch of the National Anubhav Awardees Webinar series.

Under the universalisation initiative, several stand-alone portals of the pension department along with and portals of 17 pension disbursing banks will be incorporated.

The National Anubav Awardees Webinar series will be held every month and two awardees will feature in each webinar. They will share their experience and motivate retiring employees to include their Anubhav portal.