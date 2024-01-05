Centre launches portal for students to register for tour to PM’s school in Guj

The government on Thursday released details of the programme under which selected school students from across the country will go on a seven-day study tour to the school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied in Gujarat’s Vadnagar , and where they will “embark on a journey of inspiration, innovation, and self-discovery”, according to a statement from the union ministry of education. In June 2022, the government announced its plan to launch “Prerana”, a programme to inspire youth of the country to become “catalysts of change” (HT)

On Thursday, the ministry launched a portal for interested students, enrolled in classes 9 to 12, to register and participate in the programme. Applicants will go through a rigorous three-stage selection process and two students from each district to attend the programme in batches of 20, 10 girls and 10 boys. The programme will last for at least a year.

According to the ministry, “Prerana: An Experiential Learning program” aims at offering a meaningful, unique, and inspiring experience to all participants, and empowering them with leadership qualities.

“Prerana is driven by a strong commitment to integrate principles of the Indian education system and the philosophy of value-based education which is a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is an experiential and inspirational learning program for students with the best-in-class technology where heritage meets innovation,” the ministry said in the statement.

The programme will be operated from a primary school, established in 1888, in one of the oldest cities in India, Vadnagar, in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi enrolled in the school in Class 1 in 1956.

“The school stands tribute to Vadnagar’s indomitable spirit, a living city that has triumphed over challenges such as earthquakes and natural calamities and is home to ancient heritage sites and monuments, and inhabited since the early historic period and in the modern day. The school signifies the fact that extraordinary lives often find their roots in ordinary foundations,” the ministry said in its statement.

“Grounded in the timeless wisdom of India’s rich civilization, this unique initiative embodies a vision aligned with the principles and ideals of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, who is an alumnus,” it added.

The Vadnagar Kumar Shala No-1, which was functional until 2018, is being restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as part of a redevelopment of Vadnagar. The school will now be known as “Prerana School”.

According to the ministry, the curriculum for the Prerana School has been prepared by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar and focuses on nine value-based themes: Swabhiman and Vinay (self respect and modesty), Shaurya and Sahas (bravery and courage), Parishram and Samarpan (hard work and dedication), Karuna and Sewa (compassion and service), Vividhta and Ekta (diversity and unity), Satyanishtha and Shuchita (integrity and chastity), Navachar and Jigyasa (innovation and curiosity), Shraddha aur Vishwas (admiration and faith), Swatantrata and Kartavya (freedom and duty).

“The program will inspire the youth and foster respect for Bharat’s unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (world is one family) and will contribute by making the youth of today, a flame holder for Viksit Bharat (developed India). Towards this endeavour, the participants will be guided by mentors from prestigious institutions,” the ministry said.

Elaborating on the details of the programme, the ministry said that its schedule will include sessions on yoga, mindfulness, and meditation , followed by experiential learning and other thematic sessions.

“Evening activities will include visits to ancient and heritage sites, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent shows etc. ensuring a holistic learning approach. Apart from this, students will engage in diverse activities, embracing indigenous knowledge systems, latest state-of-the-art technologies, and learning from inspirational personalities,” the ministry said.

According to a senior ministry official, the students will make portraits of freedom fighters including Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi, with Rubik’s cubes, strings, bindi and stereographic projection using laser cutter machines and 3D printers. “They will also learn to spin thread from cotton using a box charkha (spinner),” the official said.

“The participants will carry the ethos of Prerana into their respective communities, become change makers and spark positive change to inspire others,” the ministry added.

According to the ministry’s portal, the selection will take place in three stages. In the first stages, students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 in any recognised school of the country, will register on the portal by giving their information. Based on the details provided by the students and their special achievements, 200 students will be shortlisted in each district, with 50% of them being girls.

In the second stage, students will exhibit their talent in multi-modal activities like recording a short video, writing essays/poems/storyiesand other creative expression (Painting/ caricature etc.) on topics like “Why should I be selected for Prerana” or “My Vision of India @ 2047”.

These will be uploaded on the portals and teacher committees from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will evaluate them, shortlisting 30 students from each district.

In the third stage, two students (1 boy and 1 girl) along with two students as reserves will be selected through personal interviews and impromptu writing.

“The students will be shortlisted or selected keeping in mind the representation of at least 50% rural, 50% girls and all other categories. In special circumstances, children with extraordinary talent can also be nominated directly,” the ministry said in its statement.

Mount Abu Public School principal Jyoti Arora said that the Prerana programme stands as a practical and visionary step by the Centre, weaving together the essence of our culture with cutting-edge education. “It’s an inspiration for schools nationwide to consider organising similar initiatives, tailoring them to local contexts. The emphasis on hands-on activities, diverse learning, and mentorship from prestigious institutions is a model to follow. This forward-thinking approach that bridges tradition and innovation in education must not be restricted to a batch of students, and every child must have access to such education,” she said.