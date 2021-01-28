Mamata govt tables resolution against farm laws in Bengal Assembly, BJP MLAs stage walkout chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal tabled a resolution against three central farm laws in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while moving the resolution, demanded that the Centre must repeal the three laws or quit.

"PM should convene all-party meeting to discuss withdrawal of farm laws," Banerjee said.

She also blamed the police for the violence in Delhi on Republic Day, saying they let the situation go out of hand. "We will not accept farmers being branded as traitors," the chief minister said.

The national capital witnessed widespread violence on Republic Day after the farmers who took put a tractor rally deviated from the approved route and marched towards Parliament house in central Delhi. Hundreds of tractors covered the various important roads of the national capital and the farmers clashed with policemen who tried to stop them.

Some of the protesters even stormed the historic Red Fort and hoisted their own flag from its ramparts. A group of protesters took out swords and charged at the policemen guarding the 17th century monument.

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava held a press conference on Wednesday where he said that close to 400 cops were injured in the day-long violence and many of them are in ICUs. He also said that the police have started their probe and accused the farmer leaders of making provocative speeches.

The police have issued notices to several farmers leaders, asking why action should not be initiated against them. The farmers, meanwhile, blamed the government and the police for the mayhem.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators walked out of the assembly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' after the resolution was tabled.

The two-day session of the Bengal Assembly began on Thursday. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay paid homage legislators and other prominent personalities who died last year.

So far, five non-BJP-ruled states - Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi - have passed resolutions in their respective assemblies against the contentious legislations.