Centre of orchestrated violence in Delhi’s tractor rally, says Digvijaya Singh
- Digvijaya Singh accused the Centre of trying to derail the farmers' protest
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Con Raya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused the Central government of creating violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic day in Delhi.
Talking to media persons in Ujjain on Wednesday, Singh particularly blamed Union home minister Amit Shah for the violence. “The violence in the tractor rally of farmers in Delhi was sponsored by home minister Amit Shah. The protestors were not Khalistanis and Pakistanis, they were government officials selected by Amit Shah.”
“One of the accused was found to be close to BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Sunny Deol and has pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a sponsored programme of the Central government to derail the farmers’ protest in Delhi,” said Singh.
The ruling BJP hit back at Singh and accused him of playing politics with Tuesday’s events.
“Anti-social elements created havoc in the name of farmers. Police personnel were beaten up brutally. They insulted our country. Rather condemning the act of protestors, Digvijaya Singh is doing dirty politics,” Madhya Pradesh’s medical education department minister Vishwas Sarang said.
