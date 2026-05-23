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Centre orders re-entry, resumption of Delhi Gymkhana Club land citing public interest

The land had originally been leased to the Delhi Gymkhana Club for the purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 01:35 pm IST
ANI |
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The Central Government on Friday ordered the re-entry and resumption of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi, citing urgent public purpose and national interest considerations.

Delhi Gymkhana Club was established in 1913.

The order was issued on May 22, by the ministry of housing and urban affairs through the Land & Development Office (L&DO).

What the issue is

According to the order, the land had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., for the purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club. The government stated that the premises fall within a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital and are now critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and other public security purposes.

The Centre further stated that the land is necessary for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects" integrated with adjoining government land parcels.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club

Historical records relating to the club's origins are limited, and detailed documentation of its history is understood to have started only after 1927.

Invoking Clause 4 of the lease deed, the government noted that the lessor is empowered to re-enter the premises and terminate the lease if the property is required for a public purpose. Exercising these powers, the President of India, acting through the L&DO, determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property.

The order states that the entire 27.3-acre plot, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings standing on it, shall vest absolutely with the President of India through the Land & Development Office.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has been directed to hand over peaceful possession of the property to government representatives on or before June 5, 2026, failing which possession would be taken in accordance with law.

 
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