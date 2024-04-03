Chandigarh: Bar licence of five prominent clubs not renewed

Taking cognisance of several discrepancies, the UT excise and taxation department has not renewed the bar licences of five prominent clubs in Chandigarh. The clubs have been asked not to serve liquor until their bar licences are renewed. (HT File)

The clubs have been asked not to serve liquor until their bar licences are renewed.

Under the Excise Act, the bar licence is renewed every year as the annual excise policy kicks in from April 1.

Among these five clubs are Chandigarh Club, Chandigarh Golf Club, CGA Golf Range, Lake Club at Sukhna Lake and Central Club in Sector 9.

A senior officer of the excise and taxation department confirmed that the bar licences of these clubs had not been renewed, as several discrepancies were discovered during an inspection on March 27. “The licences will be renewed only after the discrepancies are settled or removed. Until then, they have been told not to serve liquor to customers,” he said.

Chandigarh Club has around 8,000 members, while Chandigarh Golf Club caters to around 4,000 members and Chandigarh Golf Range around 1,500 members. Lake Club at Sukhna Lake is open to all and is run by the UT sports department, while Central Club in Sector 9 is for senior citizens.

An office-bearer of Chandigarh Golf Club said, “We have been asked not to serve liquor until the licence is renewed. So, we have stopped serving liquor in the restaurant.”

Similarly, an official of Chandigarh Golf Range said, “The excise department made a verbal request not to serve liquor and we are abiding by the administration’s call. But there are no such shortcomings in our restaurant pertaining to the bar.”