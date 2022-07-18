Centre orders strict screening of international arrivals as 2nd monkeypox case emerges

The Centre on Monday advised ‘strict health screening’ of all international passengers on arrival, according to people familiar with the matter, as a second confirmed monkeypox case was reported from the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, screening was advised for passengers arriving from African countries and samples of suspected cases were to be sent to the government’s National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare reviewed the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports; and as part of the review process, “states, airport and port health officers were advised to ensure strict health screening of all international travellers to minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox disease,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by airport and port health officers and regional directors from regional offices of the Union health ministry.

“They were advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per MoHFW’s ‘Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease’. They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation,” read the health ministry statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. It is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, WHO said.

The central team of experts that the health ministry deputed to Kerala on July 14, after the first case was reported from the Kollam district, is still there assessing the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The team is still on the ground assessing the situation,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

Another official said, “All contacts have been tracked and are being closely monitored. So far, there is no major cause for concern but a close watch is being kept.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON