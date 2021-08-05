Centre proposes hiking compensation amount for ‘hit and run’ cases to 2 lakh

The Union road transport and highways ministry has proposed a scheme to increase the compensation amount for the families of hit-and-run road accident victims. According to the new plan, ₹2 lakh will be provided to the families of persons whose lives are claimed during such accidents instead of the current ₹25,000, news agency PTI reported.

In case of serious injuries, the compensation amount will be increased to ₹50,000 from ₹25,000. The draft scheme was notified by the ministry on August 2.

As many as 4,49,002 road accidents had occurred in India in 2019, which led to the deaths of 1,51,113 individuals, official data revealed, PTI reported.

The Scheme for Compensation of Hit and Run Accident victims seeks to enhance "compensation (from ₹12,500 to ₹50,000 for grievous hurt and from ₹25,000 to ₹2,00,000 for death)," an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement further stated that the new scheme will “supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989".

The draft scheme has also laid down a complete procedure for a detailed probe into cases of road accidents, Detailed Accident Report (DAR) and its reporting besides timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims, the PTI report added.

The central government will also establish a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund that will be used for providing compensation in case of hit and run accidents and treatment of the victims.

During the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 536 persons were killed and 1,655 persons were injured in accidents classified under 'hit and run' in Delhi in 2019.