Misrepresented facts: Centre quashes reports on missing half a billion Covid vaccine goal by July 31

The Centre on Tuesday quashed media reports stating that India will miss its target of administering half-a-billion Covid-19 vaccine doses by July 31 and called them “ill-informed” and “clearly misrepresented the facts.” The reports also cited the Indian government claiming in May 2021 that it would make 516 million jabs available by the end of July.

In a statement, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said, “The facts are that a total of more than 516 million vaccine doses will indeed be supplied from January 2021 to July 31, 2021.”

It added that the reports “might have picked up” the figures of the 516 vaccine doses from “various sources which informed about the likely availability of the vaccine doses” during the timeline.

The health ministry statement further stated that coronavirus vaccine jabs are supplied to the states and Union territories according to advance allocation and information regarding the doses to be sent are conveyed beforegan.

“Vaccines are supplied in various schedules throughout the month. Therefore, availability of 516 million doses till the end of a particular month does not mean that every dose supplied till that month is going to be consumed or administered,” it read.

The Centre explained that vaccine supplies remain in pipeline, which should be available for the next few days till the next batches of vaccine jabs materialise in a particular state or district or sub-district to keep the vaccination process going.

Between January and July 26, the Centre supplied a total of 457 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the states and Union territories, and an additional 60.3 million doses are expected to be supplied by July 31, the health ministry projection showed. “This will amount to a total of 517 million doses supplied from January 2021 to July 31, 2021,” the statement added.

India has administered 440 million vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, which the Centre claims to be the “largest number achieved in the world”. Of these, 9.6 beneficiaries got both doses of the vaccine, the health ministry statement said.

As many as 11.97 crore jabs were administered in June while 10.62 crore jabs were given in July (till July 26). “It is the endeavour of the government to provide vaccination to eligible citizens in the shortest possible time as per availability of the Covid-19 vaccines,” the health ministry said.

India on Tuesday reported 29,689 fresh Covid-19 cases, which was the first time in 132 days (since March 16) that the country’s daily case count was less than 30,000, health ministry’s bulletin data showed. The figures were 10,000 less than Monday’s when 39,361 new cases were reported. The active caseload stands at 3,98,100, which is 1.27 per cent of the total cases, according to the bulletin data.