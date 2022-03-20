Centre removed security cover without citing reasons, says Bengal BJP MP after bomb attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Jagannath Sarkar, whose car was allegedly attacked in Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday night, alleged on Sunday that the Centre withdrew his security cover more than a month ago without citing any reason.

“I was provided security cover by the Centre but it was withdrawn around one and a half months ago. I don’t know why this was done. Security personnel are being provided for many (BJP) legislators and even leaders who have not contested polls,” Sarkar told the media on Sunday after the state government provided two armed policemen for his protection.

“I am happy that the state government took some step,” said Sarkar.

The MP from Ranaghat in Nadia district alleged on Saturday night that a bomb was hurled at his car in the Haringhata area when he was returning home after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’.

He alleged that although nobody was injured, the rear of the vehicle suffered some damage. Sarkar lodged a police complaint on Sunday.

“I have sent a report on Saturday’s incident to the Union home ministry,” he said.

Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Majumdar said security-related issues are dealt by the Central government and the party’s state unit has no idea about these.

BJP workers staged roadblocks at several locations in Nadia district on Sunday condemning the alleged attack.

No arrest was made till Sunday night, district police officers said.