Centre reviews Covid containment measures in 5 poll-bound states

New Delhi: Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday reviewed Covid-19 containment measures with officials of five election-bound states, a development that came hours after his meeting with the Election Commission over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the required arrangements to safely conduct the polls.

On Monday afternoon, Bhushan briefed the election watchdog over the health care system’s preparedness ahead of the polls, saying there was no need for concern as the government was monitoring the situation, people aware of the matter said.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur go to the polls early next year, with some experts expressing concerns over the large-scale polling process amid a gradual surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The ministry conveyed the statistics as far as the rise in the number of cases is concerned; this was a preliminary assessment meeting,” a person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. “They have provided a brief of the situation that the commission will cross with whatever it has learnt from its field visits,” the person added.

The person added that while the ministry said the number of cases was increasing, the surge was gradual and wasn’t a cause for worry at this point. “The ministry informed the commission that there have been far fewer deaths and the variant seems to be less fatal,” the person said.

The Union health ministry said that Bhushan reviewed the vaccination status in the five states and advised them to speedily ramp up the inoculation of all eligible people.

The meeting between Bhushan and the election watchdog was part of the commission’s agenda to keep a close watch on the spread of the pandemic, a second person said. “This is a preliminary meeting, the commission will continue to do more such meetings to keep a check on the situation,” the person added, asking not to be named.

India reported about 150 fresh Omicron infections, with Goa and Manipur on Monday registering their first cases as the total tally of the new variant neared 600. With the surge in cases, the Centre has issued a fresh advisory to all states and Union territories, asking them not to let their guard down.

The Election Commission has already visited Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand and is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for three-day consultations with stakeholders ahead of the elections. Uttar Pradesh, with 403 assembly constituencies, will be largest state elections to be held during the pandemic so far.

The Allahabad high court on Thursday urged the Election Commission to consider postponing the polls in Uttar Pradesh, considering the increasing threat of the Omicron variant. The court asked the officials to stop political rallies in case the elections could not be postponed.

Speaking after the visit to Uttarakhand last week, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said the commission would examine the court’s observation after analysing the situation in the state.