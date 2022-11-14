VLC Media Player's website no longer banned in India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has removed the ban on website of VLC Media Player, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said on Monday.

“VICTORY @GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process,” tweeted IFF.

IFF further said those who still cannot access the website, should write to it with their ISP details.

The ban came into effect earlier this year; however, there was no official statement announcing the ban.

According to Indian Express, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) took action because ‘the application had been communicating with servers of a previously banned app and transferring user information to a hostile country.’

It was the Union home ministry that requested that the website be blocked, IE also said, adding that the ban dates back to February.

Also, throughout this period, only the website was blocked, and mobile apps continued to work fine.

On August 14, IFF said it had filed an RTI, seeking information from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the grounds on which the action was taken.

The RTI, filed on June 7, was transferred by DoT to MeitY, which stated it did not have any information on ban, said Internet Freedom Foundation.

