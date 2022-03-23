Centre revokes implementation of Disaster Management Act for Covid management

New Delhi: Exactly two years after the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, was invoked for the first time to check the Covid-19 spread, the Centre has revoked its implementation for the pandemic containment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla accordingly, as chairperson of the National Executive Committee of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will no longer issue guidelines or orders from next month. The last Covid-19 advisory was last issued on February 25, asking states to follow a risk-based approach for the reopening of economic activities. It will expire on March 31.

In a communication to states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday, Bhalla advised them to discontinue issuing orders and guidelines under the Act. He said the health and family welfare ministry’s advisories on Covid-19 containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.

He sought prompt and proactive action as advised by the health ministry wherever any surge in the cases is observed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhalla said orders and guidelines under the Act for the Covid-19 containment have been issued since March 24, 2020. He added the Centre has taken proactive measures to deal with the unprecedented global crisis in coordination with the state governments and UT administrations.

“...over the last 24 months, significant capabilities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure, and the general public has a much higher level of awareness on the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.” He lauded the states and UTs for developing capacities and systems and implementing their specific plans for managing the pandemic.

Bhalla said there has been a steep decline in the number of cases over the past seven weeks or so. He added the total caseload is now 23,913 and the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28%. Bhalla said 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered. “After taking into consideration overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid-19 containment measures.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Act was invoked on March 24, 2020, for the first time since the law came into being after the 2004 Tsunami, which hit India’s eastern coast and killed about 10,000 people. The law gives powers to NDMA to prepare national plans for disaster management and ensure its implementation through the state disaster management authorities. The states and UTs were bound to follow the Union home ministry’s orders under the law.