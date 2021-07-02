Centre rushes Covid-19 control teams to 6 states facing high number of cases

The central government on Friday rushed Covid-19 control teams to six states facing a high turnout of cases. The teams were sent for urgent control and containment measures of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in these states, an official release stated. The six states where the central teams were rushed are -- Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.

The two-member high-level team to these states consist of a clinician and a public health expert. The teams have been dispatched to the states on an immediate basis. They are expected to monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially in testing, surveillance, and containment operations.

The teams will also ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, the availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, and medical oxygen, as well as Covid-19 vaccination progress. On monitoring the situation, the teams will also suggest remedial actions. on public health activities to the respective state governments.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen the efforts of various state governments in dealing with Covid-19 cases, the central government has in the past deputed control teams from time to time to visit various states and Union territories. These teams interact with the local authorities and get a "first-hand understanding" of the challenges and issues being faced by the administration, according to an official release.

Providing details on the teams being dispatched to the six states on F, the central government issued an official release.

The Manipur team will be led by Dr. L Swasticharan, additional DDG and director of EMR. The team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr. Sanjay Sadhukhan, professor at the All India Institute of Hygiene & Public Health (AIIH&PH).

For Tripura, Dr. RN Sinha of the AIIH&PH will lead the team; while for Kerala, Dr. Ruchi Jain, a public health specialist at the regional offices of health and family welfare will lead the team.

Dr. A Dan, a public health specialist at AIIH&PH will lead the Odisha team, while the Chhattisgarh team will be headed by Dr. Dibakar Sahu, assistant professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur. The teams will be supporting the regional administration in their efforts for targeted Covid-19 response and management, while effectively tackling the pandemic, the official release said.