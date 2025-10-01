Centre rushes experts to look into Madhya Pradesh deaths linked to cough syrup

Union health and family welfare ministry has sent a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district to investigate the death of six children due to kidney-related complications between September 4 and September 26 allegedly after having contaminated cough syrup, people familiar with the matter said. One death was reported from Rajasthan’s Sikar. The test reports were awaited. (X)

The team was collecting samples for testing. The State Drugs Authority has also taken samples to test them for contamination. “The NCDC team has been sent to rule out the possibility of any infectious disease. Different agencies are currently involved in testing samples such as water, entomological, drugs, etc,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The official said the test reports are awaited. “All related results will be shared with the state authorities for further analysis and action.”

The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation banned the sale and use of the syrup’s 19 batches. The state health department issued advisories to parents, doctors, and medical operators to be vigilant.

Chhindwara district magistrate Sheelendra Singh on Tuesday told ANI that the fatalities were reported from September 4, and no new cases have emerged. “We have taken extra precautions regarding issues related to viruses and bacteria. An RRD [Rapid Response and Diagnosis] team has arrived from Bhopal.”

Singh said experts have come to review the combination of medicines being used. “...teams are here to investigate vector-borne diseases as well. Officials from Delhi and Bhopal have arrived. The district administration is actively working on the matter.”