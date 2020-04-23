Centre’s nod to egg and chicken amid Covid outbreak challenged in SC

india

Consumption of meat during Covid-19 pandemic despite the availability of agriculture-based food is jeopardising the existence of the entire human race, claimed a plea filed by a Jain organization before the Supreme Court seeking a blanket ban on the killing of animals, birds and fishes.

The petitioner, Vishwa Jain Sangathan, challenged the central government’s March 30 decision to promote the consumption of chicken and eggs claiming that the said decision was in ignorance of the attempt by biologists across the globe to locate the ultimate source of Coronavirus.

“This impugned circular dated 30.03.2020 advising people to eat meat in the midst of spread of this deadly virus is premature and has been issued when biologists all over world are still searching out its source and its interface with animals”, the petition stated.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had sent a communication to all states and union territories on March 30 stating that eggs and chicken have no role in the spread of Covid-19 and their consumption should be promoted through campaigns on social media, television and radio.

“The impugned circular, without any basis, succumbed to the pressure of meat lobby and without any necessity or jurisdiction called upon people to eat more and more meat”, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner also submitted that vegetarians are suffering due to the “violent barbaric eating habits of some people consuming both domestic and wild animals for mere ‘change of taste.’”

The World Health Organisation, the petitioner submitted, had called upon nations to identify the role of animal species in the emergence of Covid-19. It also simultaneously urged countries to identify the risks linked to trade and consumption of potentially infected animal species.

“However, before awaiting the result of this research, the impugned circular has been issued certifying chicken and meat as totally safe”, the petition said.

The petitioner also cited constitutional provisions including Article 51-A(g) which makes it a constitutional duty of every citizen to “protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures.”

The petition besides seeking empirical research on the role of animals in the emergence of Covid-19 also prayed that killing of all animals and birds including the slaughter of animals through halal should be completely stopped.

“Issue an appropriate direction commanding the Union of India to frame National Policy for Welfare of Animal/Birds/Fishes, laying the road map for phasing out complete killing, torture or hurting of any other non-human species created by Nature except in case required for human survival”, the petitioner prayed.

