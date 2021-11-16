Centre says DPR on key river basin projects only after allocation of water: Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Centre has instructed the water resources ministry to decide on allocation of water of important rivers among southern states.

In a statement, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the Centre has instructed that detailed project reports (DPR) on various projects across river basins be decided only after water sharing has been finalised.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Union Water Resources ministry to decide on the allocation of water share of the respective basin states before preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar river linking project,” the CMO said in the statement, attributing it to Bommai.

The statements come a day after Bommai objected to several projects in neighbouring states on river basins even before water sharing was decided at the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Shah in Tirupati, about 250 kms from Bengaluru.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Sounderajan, Puducherry chief minister N Rangaswamy participated in the meeting.

“Union Home minister who chaired the meeting issued instructions to the Union Water Resources ministry on issued instructions, especially on projects related to river linking projects. Shah instructed the Water Resources ministry officials to consider Karnataka’s forceful stand to decide on the share of waters of the states before proceeding to prepare the DPR,” Bommai said on Monday.

The chief minister also urged the government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on Krishna Water Tribunal-2 award. “I made a strong presentation on the irrigation projects of the state at the meet,” he said.

The statements come at a time when Karnataka has been fighting long-winding legal battles with almost all its neighbouring states over river water sharing.

In his speech at the council meeting on Sunday, Bommai had said that it had conveyed its stand on river linking projects in Godavari, Cauvery and other river basins to the union government.

Karnataka urged the Centre not to approve the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link works, initiated by Tamil Nadu. He also said that neighbouring Telangana had no right to take up Palamaru Ranga Reddy and Nakkalagandi lift irrigation projects from Srisailam reservoir in Krishna basin to draw huge quantities of surplus waters.

He also opposed construction of Rajiv Gandhi Sangam Banda barrage by Telangana that proposes to draw surplus waters which he said would deprive Karnataka of its rightful share of water.

Incidentally, Karnataka has been pushing to get necessary approvals to start work on the Mekedatu project which has been opposed by Tamil Nadu.

“The Mekedatu project too was raised, but it could not be taken up for discussion as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister did not attend the meeting. (The) Union Water Resources minister would be urged to remove the obstacles for implementation of the Mekedatu project,” according to the CMO statement.

Bommai said Tamil Nadu has been indulging in politics over river water sharing.

“The neighboring state has been raising objections even after (the) Cauvery Tribunal pronounced its award. We too have submitted our objections against Tamil Nadu’s stand. These issues should be resolved judicially,” he added.

Bommai said several issues were resolved at the meeting which included discussing land for Metro rail project, initiating measures to avoid use of anti--biotics in fishing, quick disposal of Pocso cases, filing of charge sheets in a timely manner.