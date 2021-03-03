Centre sends ‘clarification’ to states, UTs on new digital media rules
The Information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry on Wednesday wrote to chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories, clarifying to them that powers under Part III of the recently-framed Information Technology Rules, 2021, have not been delegated to state governments, district magistrates and police commissioners, news agency ANI reported.
The ministry’s rejoinder comes a day after a DM in Manipur withdrew a notice issued by him to a talk show under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which were notified on February 25. The Centre had stepped in and directed the DM of Imphal West district to revoke the notice.
Also Read | Manipur sends notice to journalist citing digital media rules, withdraws it after Centre steps in
“Part-III of these Rules relate to publishers of digital news and current affairs and publishers of online curated content [Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms],” the memorandum, dated March 3, and signed by Amarendra Singh, deputy secretary, digital media, in the I&B ministry, read.
“It is hereby informed that Part-III of the Rules are administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. These powers have not been delegated to State Governments/District Magistrates/Police Commissioners,” the memorandum said.
The notice against the show, ‘Khanasi Neinasi,’ which means ‘Let’s talk’ in Manipuri, was issued on March 1, served on the morning of March 2 and withdrawn the same evening after directions from the Centre. The show is hosted on the Facebook page of journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem, who has been jailed thrice by the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
On Tuesday, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar told Hindustan Times, “The rules are very clear that a DM does not have the power to issue such a notice. The mechanism is mostly self-regulatory and only in very serious cases can they complain to the ministry.”
Amit Khare, secretary, I&B ministry, had written a letter to Manipur’s chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, informing him that powers under the new rules have not been delegated to state government/DMs/police commissioners. The rules, he wrote, are to be administered by the ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana clears 75% quota for local candidates in private sector
- Haryana's new law provides reservation for local people in private sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than ₹50,000 for 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reckless': Naga group on governor RN Ravi's peace talks concluded statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Awantipora forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Knives, mobile phones, lighters seized during raids in jails across Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA starts probe in Bengal railway station blast that injured minister
- The NIA has not ruled out the possibility of the involvement Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB into the bomb attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre sends ‘clarification’ to states, UTs on new digital media rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul Gandhi’s take on Emergency is his personal opinion,' says CM Nitish Kumar
- In an interview, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Emergency imposed during the regime of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a mistake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If tractors are stopped, remove barricades': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of medicos testing positive for Covid-19 rises to 10 at Patna’s NMCH
- One of the infected students who took the first dose of the vaccine early last month, died at Begusarai on March 1, after testing positive for SARS CoV-2 on February 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Gadkari asks Mamata to explain how BJP is an outsider
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary
- The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team had taken part in the SLAF’s golden jubilee celebrations two decades ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murder in Bihar’s Saran district sparks violence against police
- At least eight policemen were injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief
- Bharat Biotech developed the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with ICMR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nails put in farmers’ path, if this preparation was at borders...’: Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox