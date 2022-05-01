Centre slams Delhi for spreading panic over power crisis with wrong information

In another episode of Centre versus Arvind Kejriwal, the Union power ministry had claimed that the Delhi government has been misleading the public with incorrect information about the power situation in the national capital. The power minister has replied to the Delhi power minister's letter and said the figures of the stocks were not correct. Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claimed some power plants have stock for only a day, raising alarm. The Delhi minister said Delhi's power demand has reached its peak and power supply to essential services like hospitals was also at stake.

Amid power crisis, boiling heat, it's Centre vs Delhi on coal supply

In his letter to the Delhi government, Union power minister RK Singh said it was ‘reprehensible' that the panic was sought to be created by using the wrong figures. A similar situation was created in October 2021 regarding the disruption of power supplies which proved to be baseless, the minister said.

Dadri, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar – all these power stations have sufficient reserve coal stocks for 5-8 days, the minister said adding that the stocks are replenished on a daily basis- both from domestic sources and coal imported for blending purposes. NTPC has also declared 100% availability from Dadri and Unchahar power stations, the minister mentioned in his letter.

The minister also said that in 2015, the Delhi government had surrendered some power capacity which had been allotted to Delhi from the central pool. Following this, the power capacity was offered to all states in the succeeding years (in 2017, 2018, 2019 etc.) and a number of allocations were made and Delhi Govt. did not object. In 2021, the Delhi government suddenly claimed that they had not surrendered the power which was wrong, the minister said.

