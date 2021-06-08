Centre tells states to nominate more officers for central deputation

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to send more officers to central deputation at the levels of deputy secretary, director and joint secretary, according to an order. The central government cited that it is facing a shortage of officers at these levels.

The personnel ministry asked the state governments not to nominate officers who are on the verge of promotion, citing that the promotion often leads to their early repatriation to their cadre to avail the benefit. “It may be ensured that the names of only those officers are forwarded who are likely to remain available under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) for full tenure,” the letter issued by the personnel ministry said.

“It is, therefore, requested that a larger number of officers may kindly be recommended for appointment at DS/Director/JS level under the Central Staffing Scheme so that the central deputation reserve/ deputation reserves are duly utilised for this purpose,” the communique further said.

The CSS allows officers of the level of deputy secretary, deputy director and above to be appointed on central deputation in ministries of the central government or central government’s departments. The personnel ministry in December had asked state governments for officers to be deputed under CSS as well as for the posts of chief vigilance officers (CVOs) and in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). It also sought officers to be deputed to central ministries and departments.

The Centre said that the nomination received after its communique issued in December has been ‘very minimal’.

“The number of nominations received so far has been very minimal and as such the representation of officers from various cadres or services especially at DS and Director level is extremely low,” the letter said. It also pointed out that working under the CSS adds to the experience of officers.