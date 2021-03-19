Home / India News / Centre urges Delhi HC to restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy
The Centre informed the court that in view of rising concerns over data protection and privacy, it has framed the Data Protection Bill, 2019, to "limit the ability of entities" such as WhatsApp.
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen.(Reuters)

The central government has urged the Delhi High Court to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service, news agencies reported on Friday.

The government had earlier this month sought more time from the court to examine the issue regarding WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which many believe provides 'differential treatment' to Indian users.

In the last hearing, the central government had told the Delhi High Court that the issue is a "matter of concern" as the messaging application policy differs for users in the European Union.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

