In a bid to reduce dropout rate to zero by bringing out-of-school children into a formal schooling system, the Union ministry of education has advised the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to ensure block-level presence across the country with PM-SHRI schools serving as local facilitation centres, school education secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday. Centre working with NIOS to bring dropouts back to school

Starting next year, Kumar said, the ministry will also track students failing Class 10 and 12 using Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus data. Around five million students failed Class 10 and 12 across all boards in 2024.

“This data will be shared with NIOS, enabling the open board to proactively reach out to these students and offer opportunities to complete their schooling through open and flexible modes. The Centre is also exploring the option of using Samagra Shiksha funds to cover NIOS fees for students so that financial constraints do not prevent them from completing their school education.,” he said.

UDISE Plus is a data aggregation platform maintained by the education ministry to collate school education data from around the country. Until 2021–22, the ministry collected only the number of students per class. Since 2023-24, UDISE Plus records students’ details –– such as names, parents’ names, and addresses –– and assigns an 11-digit Permanent Education Number (PEN), which will enable better tracking of dropouts and out-of-school children.

Kumar said that dropout rates (percentage of students leaving school before completing a specific level) of girls has declined faster than that of boys, particularly at the middle (Class 6 to 8) and secondary (Class 9 to 12) levels. “While this is a positive development for girls’ education, it is also a matter of concern that boys are dropping out at higher rates, especially in the secondary level. For boys, the primary reason for dropping out is financial compulsion, and the need to work while engaging in household chores is the reason behind dropout of girls. Together, these two factors account for about 72% cases of all dropouts in the 14-18 age group,” Kumar said during a press briefing.

According to UDISE Plus reports, the dropout rate of boys in the middle stage reduced from 3.1% in 2023-24 to 2.9% in 2024-25, while for girls it reduced from 4.8% in 2023-24 to 3.1% in 2024-25. In the secondary stage, the dropout rate of boys reduced from 6.9% in 2023-24 to 3.9% in 2024-25, while for girls it reduced from 4.8% in 2023-24 to 1.5% in 2024-25. Overall, the dropout rate reduced from 5.2% in 2023-24 to 3.5% in 2024-25 at the middle level and from 10.9% in 2023–24 to 8.2% in 2024-25 at the secondary level.

Kumar said while child labour laws prohibit employment below the age of 14, children between 14 and 18 years are legally permitted to work in non-hazardous sectors, making it essential for the education system to provide flexible learning pathways.

“Many young people may need to work but still wish to continue their education. We are working with NIOS and state open boards to ensure a presence in every block, establish local outreach through PM SHRI schools, and provide counselling and academic support at the block level. Open schooling is not just for academically weak or economically disadvantaged students. NIOS Class 10 and 12 certificates are fully equivalent to CBSE and other recognised boards. It is a credible, flexible alternative, not a second alternative option,” he said.

Kumar said the Centre is also engaging with states having their own open school boards to strengthen the open schooling system to reduce student dropouts.

“Under Samagra Shiksha, we are already providing financial support to states to mainstream out-of-school children. Our priority is clear that no child should be denied the opportunity to complete Class 10 or Class 12 due to economic, social, or circumstantial reasons,” he said.

Besides national-level NIOS, a total of 12 states have their own open school board.