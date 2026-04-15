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Centre's delimitation of population-based LS constituencies discriminatory against Punjab: Badal

Centre's delimitation of population-based LS constituencies discriminatory against Punjab: Badal

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 04:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Wednesday that the Centre's proposed move on population-based delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, under the garb of women's reservation, is "highly discriminatory" against Punjab.

Centre's delimitation of population-based LS constituencies discriminatory against Punjab: Badal

Badal asserted that his party is strongly in favour of women's reservation but firmly opposes using it as a "camouflage for delimitation."

"Punjab, a state with a predominantly minority character, will be the biggest victim of this delimitation exercise," the former deputy chief minister said in a post on X.

While Punjab will see only a nominal increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats, Haryana will witness nearly a 100 per cent increase, almost doubling its representation in the Lower House of Parliament, he said.

"By making population the sole basis of delimitation, this move punishes Punjab for successfully implementing the national agenda on population control and rewards states that have defied those goals," Badal noted.

He alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise appears to be a conspiracy to hand over disproportionate control of India to just four Hindi-heartland states Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan by almost doubling their combined strength in the Lok Sabha and pushing it beyond 40 per cent of the total seats.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to April 18, during which amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
women's reservation sukhbir singh badal shiromani akali dal chandigarh
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