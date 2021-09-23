Centre’s emissary returns, Naga peace talks likely to continue in Delhi

Following a three-day meeting with insurgent groups in Nagaland, Centre’s emissary and former special director of Intelligence Bureau AK Mishra left for New Delhi on Thursday with an indication that the peace talks will continue in the national Capital.

During his visit, Mishra met leaders of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) with whom the Centre had signed the Framework Agreement in 2015, leaders of seven Naga nationalist political groups (NNPGs), and chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

“We had practical interactions with the representative of Centre and we made our stand clear that there can be no solution without recognition of our flag and constitution. The next round of talks will continue in Delhi,” an NSCN (IM) source said.

“The GoI (government of India) representative was informed that all political matters have been touched upon and formal negotiations had concluded on 31st Oct. 2019, in New Delhi... Since the negotiations had completed with all negotiating groups, WC (working committee) NNPGs pointed out that it is a right time for the GoI representatives to gauge the pulse of Naga tribes and civil societies and sign the political agreement without delay,” stated a release issued by the NNPGs.

Just a day ago, Centre’s interlocutor RN Ravi resigned from the position. The peace talks got delayed after Ravi and the NSCN (IM) fell out over the October 2019 deadline. The latter had accused Ravi of trying to doctor the Framework Agreement and had sought his replacement.

Ravi, who was appointed Nagaland governor in August 2019, announced in the assembly in February 2021 that political negotiations between the Centre and Naga groups were over, drawing criticism from political parties and insurgent groups alike. He was transferred as Tamil Nadu governor on September 9.