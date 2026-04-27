Chadha's anti-defection bill that could've stopped his AAP-BJP switch, wanted law against 'nefarious floor crossing'

In August 2022, Raghav Chadha stood in the Rajya Sabha as a newly elected AAP MP from Punjab and introduced a Private Member Bill calling for stricter anti-defection laws. He spoke against what he called “nefarious floor crossing by legislators in total disregard of the democratic wishes of the electorate who returned them”. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha speaks in his video message about why he quit the AAP and joined the BJP, on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

He said he wanted to see "the prevention of horse-trading" of elected lawmakers, and argued that tightening the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution would erase a “blot on our democracy”.

Less than four years later, on April 25, 2026, Chadha led six Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs in switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The defection was made possible by the very provision he had once sought to amend — the two-thirds threshold under the existing anti-defection law.

Also read | AAP's ‘marriage’ jibe after Chadha's ‘toxic’ charge: ‘Because this party made you MP’

Two-third to three-fourth: What Chadha wanted Under the current law, a group of lawmakers wishing to switch parties must number at least two-thirds of their party's strength in the House to avoid disqualification.

In the case of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, the threshold was seven. Chadha, along with six others met that number exactly.

In his 2022 bill, Chadha had proposed raising that threshold from two-thirds to three-fourths.

Under that proposed amendment, the minimum number required to defect without disqualification would have been eight — one more than the seven who actually switched.

His bill also proposed barring defecting lawmakers from contesting elections for six years. The bill was never passed.

Also read | ‘Kothi No 50’ barbs fly after Raghav Chadha's BJP shift, Punjab AAP MPs flag powers he held

Cited switch-to-BJP data Chadha had also proposed that defecting lawmakers be required to appear before the House Chair within a week of withdrawing support from their original party.

He cited data from the transparency organisation Association of Democratic Reforms showing that over 100 MPs and MLAs had joined the BJP between 2016 and 2021, including Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose switch brought down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.