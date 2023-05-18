Not ChatGPT, but this tea stall named ‘Chai GPT’ is now viral

While OpenAi’s ChatGPT has taken over the world by storm, an India tea shop named ‘ChaiGPT’ is now creating a buzz online. A Twitter user -@swatic12 - shared a picture of the stall that garnered amusing reactions from netizens. Interestingly, the ‘GPT’ in the tea stall’s name stands for ‘Genuinely Pure Tea’ as per the signboard.

The ‘GPT’ in the tea stall’s name stands for ‘Genuinely Pure Tea’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared with the caption, “Silicon valley : we have the best start-up ideas Indian tea shops : hold my tea.” However, the location of the stall has not been revealed by the user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many lauded the creativity, some users called for the opening of ‘ChaatGPT’ to sell street food items like pani puri. “Arey Chaat wale kahaan gaye ChaatGPT sahi hota,” a user quipped.

“Full form bhi mast,” wrote one user, while another said, “‘Genuinely pure’ is just another version of ‘Bharosha rakh Bhai (trust us, brother)’," one said.

“Chai GPT plugins: chaipatti, adrak, milk,” read a tweet.Another user used a pun around AI and wrote, “ch’AI’ may be?”

Several people expressed their wish to visit this uniquely-named tea shop.From MBA Chaiwala to BTech Paani Puri Wali, Indian businesses have always had an affinity for quirky names.

The inspiration behind the tea stall’s name, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot released in 2022 trained to act like a human and answer queries and solve puzzles. It has sparked conversations on the future of certain jobs as the technology has the potential to replace human resources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON