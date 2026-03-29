‘Challenging’ situation due to West Asia war, says Modi as he cautions against politicisation of crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to join hands to overcome the “challenging” situation emerging due to the ongoing “fierce war” in West Asia. Modi calls for unity as West Asia conflict intensifies, cautions against rumours and politics amid global energy concerns (PTI)

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi also cautioned those politicising the present crisis and said there is no place for self-serving politics in the prevailing situation.

He said those who are spreading rumours are causing major harm to the country.

“Presently, a fierce war is going on in our neighbourhood for a month. These certainly are challenging times. Today, through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I would once again urge all my countrymen that we must unitedly overcome this challenge,” the prime minister said.

Those who are politicising this issue should refrain from doing so as this is a matter concerning the interests of 140 crore citizens. There is no place for self-serving politics, he said.

“I would also appeal to all citizens to remain vigilant and not be misled by rumours. Trust only the continuous information provided by the government and take action based only on that,” he added.

As always, Modi said, he was confident that just as the people of the country have overcome past crises with their collective strength, this time too, “we will together emerge victorious from this difficult situation”.

He said millions of Indian family members live in these Gulf countries and are working there.

“I am deeply grateful to the Gulf countries, which are providing all kinds of assistance to more than 1 crore such Indians living there,” he said.

The PM said West Asia is a major centre of India’s energy needs and on account of that, a crisis is emerging around the world regarding petrol and diesel.

“Our global relations, the support we receive from various countries and the strengths the country has built over the past decade have enabled India to bravely confront these circumstances,” he said.

At the outset of this address, Modi said the month of March has been full of turbulence globally.

He said all citizens of the country remember that the entire world faced myriad problems for a long time on account of Covid.

“Indeed, all of us had expected that after emerging from the Corona crisis, the world would move forward on the path of renewed progress,” Modi said.

However, he said, situations of war and conflict have continuously arisen in different parts of the world.

The West Asia conflict started on February 28. While the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by targeting Washington’s allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world’s energy is transported. Since the conflict began, Iran has allowed very few ships to cross it.

Modi has spoken to a number of world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia, since the conflict started.

He has also spoken to US President Donald Trump. After a telephonic conversation between the two on March 24, Modi said he “had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”.