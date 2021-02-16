Chamoli glacier burst: NTPC to give 20 lakh compensation to victims’ kin

The NTPC will provide ₹20 lakh each to the families of the contract labourers killed in flash floods at the under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7.

“While NTPC is extending a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the immediate family of the contract labourers of the agency engaged in construction of NTPC project, the State and Central Governments have separately announced compensation package of ₹4 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively. Further, compensation against PF and Employees’ Compensation Act covered under statutory provisions of the workers in the range of ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh will also be made available,” the NTPC said in a statement on Monday.

A week after the rescue operation was started in the 1.7 kilometre-long main tunnel of the NTPC’s hydel power project, the rescue agencies recovered five bodies till Sunday afternoon. Seven other bodies were recovered elsewhere taking the death toll to 50. About 154 people are still missing.

“NTPC Ltd has fast-tracked all modalities and procedures required for distribution of compensation to the immediate families of those who lost their lives in the natural disaster that struck Tapovan project in Chamoli District on February 7 even as rescue operation continues in full swing with high-end machinery,” the statement said.

It added a dedicated taskforce from NTPC has been working round-the-clock on the modalities including collating necessary information with regard to every missing worker and liaisoning with district administration to fast-track compensation distribution.

“While dedicated teams from NTPC are managing the entire rescue operation behind the scene by assisting the rescue teams, the company airlifted machinery including high-end submersible slush removal pumps to increase the pace of operation. The diversion of river course from the left bank to right bank and approach to desilting basin from upstream is also being done,” it said.

NTPC said the diversion of the river course is necessary to ensure that water from Dhauliganga does not enter the tunnel.