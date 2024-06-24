 11-year-old boy killed in toy train accident in Chandigarh mall | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

11-year-old boy killed in toy train accident in Chandigarh mall

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 02:28 PM IST

The boy was riding in the last compartment of the toy train with his cousin when it overturned, causing him severe head injuries.

In a rare toy train accident at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, an 11-year-old boy identified as Shahbaz Singh tragically lost his life.

Toy train in which the 11-year-old boy was taking the ride. (Pic Courtesy: Gagandeep Singh X)
Toy train in which the 11-year-old boy was taking the ride. (Pic Courtesy: Gagandeep Singh X)

According to the police, Shahbaz had come to the mall with his parents from Punjab’s Nawanshahr area at around 9:30 pm. During a ride on the toy train, he fell and sustained severe head injuries. He was immediately taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Shahbaz’s body was handed over to his parents on Sunday evening after the autopsy. The Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing death by negligence.

“The boy was with his parents at Elante Mall, taking a ride when the accident took place. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away during treatment. The police has not arrested anyone in this incident so far,” deputy superintendent of Chandigarh Police, Ram Gopal, told PTI.

Read: MEA working to cut police verification time for passports, says Jaishankar

He added that the police are investigating how the negligence occurred and examining the role of the toy train operator, who has been charged. The case has been registered at Industrial Area Phase-1 and CCTV footage from inside Elante Mall has also been taken to investigate the accident.

Shahbaz’s father, Jaitenderpal Singh informed the police that his son was seated with his cousin in the last compartment of the toy train when it overturned. Shahbaz sustained head injuries, while his cousin escaped unhurt.

In the CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media and is said to be from the mall, the boy is seen leaning outside the toy train compartment when it overturned while making a turn inside the mall.

The video also shows people at the scene running towards the train, which has since been seized by the police.


Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 11-year-old boy killed in toy train accident in Chandigarh mall
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On