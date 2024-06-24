11-year-old boy killed in toy train accident in Chandigarh mall

In a rare toy train accident at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, an 11-year-old boy identified as Shahbaz Singh tragically lost his life. Toy train in which the 11-year-old boy was taking the ride. (Pic Courtesy: Gagandeep Singh X)

According to the police, Shahbaz had come to the mall with his parents from Punjab’s Nawanshahr area at around 9:30 pm. During a ride on the toy train, he fell and sustained severe head injuries. He was immediately taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shahbaz’s body was handed over to his parents on Sunday evening after the autopsy. The Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing death by negligence.

“The boy was with his parents at Elante Mall, taking a ride when the accident took place. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away during treatment. The police has not arrested anyone in this incident so far,” deputy superintendent of Chandigarh Police, Ram Gopal, told PTI.

He added that the police are investigating how the negligence occurred and examining the role of the toy train operator, who has been charged. The case has been registered at Industrial Area Phase-1 and CCTV footage from inside Elante Mall has also been taken to investigate the accident.

Shahbaz’s father, Jaitenderpal Singh informed the police that his son was seated with his cousin in the last compartment of the toy train when it overturned. Shahbaz sustained head injuries, while his cousin escaped unhurt.



In the CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media and is said to be from the mall, the boy is seen leaning outside the toy train compartment when it overturned while making a turn inside the mall.



The video also shows people at the scene running towards the train, which has since been seized by the police.



