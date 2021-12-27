Chandigarh municipal corporation elections: AAP wins 4 wards, leads on 3; BJP, Cong trail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday bagged four seats in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections was leading on three others as counting for votes was underway, according to the state election commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trailing in two wards of the Chandigarh civic body and leading on three others, the state EC data also showed.

The Congress secured a win at two wards and maintained a lead on two other seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has so far secured the lead on just one seat.

Traditionally, the municipal election - held every five years - sees a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress but the entry of AAP in Punjab this year has made the contest triangular this time.

The BJP holds a majority in the current municipal body. In the last MC elections, the BJP won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal 1. The Congress managed to win only four seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sixty per cent polling was recorded in the elections for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which was held on Friday. About 6.3 lakh voters, including three lakh women, were eligible to cast votes.

The highest 72.81 per cent polling was recorded in Ward 16 while Ward 23 witnessed 42.66 per cent poll percentage which was the lowest, the statement said.