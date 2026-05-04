Chandra Mohan Patowary shifts to Tihu for 2026 elections after Dharmapur seat abolition

Chandra Mohan Patowary is a senior BJP leader and a prominent politician in Assam, currently serving as Minister for Environment and Forests, Act East Policy Affairs, and Welfare of Minorities in the Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet.

Nalbari: Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, right, waves to the gathering during a public rally in support of BJP candidate for Tihu constituency Chandra Mohan Patowary, left, ahead of Assam Assembly Election, in Nalbari district, Sunday, April 5, 2026.(PTI)

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He has been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly six times from the Dharmapur constituency, establishing a strong political base over the years. With the abolition of his traditional Dharmapur seat, Patowary is now contesting from the Tihu constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, leading the BJP’s campaign there.

Background

Born in Nalbari district, Chandra Mohan Patowary emerged as a student leader during the Assam Movement and later built a strong political career. A postgraduate with an M.A. and an LL.B. from Gauhati University, he also has a background in law. He was formerly the President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) before joining the BJP in 2014, marking a shift from regional to national politics.

Over the years, he has handled several key portfolios in the state cabinet and currently oversees Environment and Forests, along with Act East Policy Affairs. According to his election affidavit, he has declared assets worth ₹3.69 crore and liabilities of ₹1.30 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} He is married to Rita Chowdhury, a noted Assamese poet and novelist, Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, editor of the literary magazine Gariyoshi, and former Director of the National Book Trust, India. What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is married to Rita Chowdhury, a noted Assamese poet and novelist, Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, editor of the literary magazine Gariyoshi, and former Director of the National Book Trust, India. What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandra Mohan Patowary has had a long and consistent electoral career, having been elected six times from the Dharmapur constituency, which he represented for several decades. His repeated victories established him as a key political figure in the region and earned him a reputation as a seasoned legislator with strong grassroots support. In the 2016 Assembly elections, he secured a strong mandate with over 63% of the vote, reflecting his dominance in the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandra Mohan Patowary has had a long and consistent electoral career, having been elected six times from the Dharmapur constituency, which he represented for several decades. His repeated victories established him as a key political figure in the region and earned him a reputation as a seasoned legislator with strong grassroots support. In the 2016 Assembly elections, he secured a strong mandate with over 63% of the vote, reflecting his dominance in the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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With the abolition of the Dharmapur seat, Patowary has shifted to the Tihu constituency for the 2026 Assembly elections, where he is leading the BJP’s campaign. His campaign focuses on development priorities such as industrial growth and minority welfare, while also emphasising Assam’s potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia. As a veteran leader, he combines his long political experience with a forward-looking vision for the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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