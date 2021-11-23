Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday begin his two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, a day after he held a party meeting regarding the flood situation in the state.

During the meeting, the opposition TDP hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to take up rescue and relief operations properly.

Naidu, the former chief minister, on Monday accused current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of washing his hands off relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey through a helicopter. “As per the official figures, over 34 persons died and another 10 were missing. There were reports about a greater threat,” Naidu said during the TDP meeting.

The TDP has further said that it will provide all possible help to the people affected by floods.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated and moved to relief camps so far after heavy rain lashed the state’s Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur districts. And over 100 villages, the majority of them in the Kadapa district are inundated.

The state government earlier reviewed the flood situation in the above districts and announced that essential commodities will be distributed to all affected families for free.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in 18 villages of Chittoor district to evacuate people after Rayala pond’s water reached a warning level and started leaking following heavy downpours, according to news agency ANI.

People in these villages have been instructed to immediately evacuate their houses and move to a relief camp set up in Tirupati.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been called in for any rescue operations in Chittoor.

(With ANI inputs)