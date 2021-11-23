Home / India News / Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today
india news

Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today

Naidu, the former chief minister, on Monday accused current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of washing his hands off relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey through a helicopter.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu.(File photo)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu.(File photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday begin his two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, a day after he held a party meeting regarding the flood situation in the state.

During the meeting, the opposition TDP hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to take up rescue and relief operations properly.

Naidu, the former chief minister, on Monday accused current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of washing his hands off relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey through a helicopter. “As per the official figures, over 34 persons died and another 10 were missing. There were reports about a greater threat,” Naidu said during the TDP meeting.

The TDP has further said that it will provide all possible help to the people affected by floods.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated and moved to relief camps so far after heavy rain lashed the state’s Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur districts. And over 100 villages, the majority of them in the Kadapa district are inundated.

The state government earlier reviewed the flood situation in the above districts and announced that essential commodities will be distributed to all affected families for free.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in 18 villages of Chittoor district to evacuate people after Rayala pond’s water reached a warning level and started leaking following heavy downpours, according to news agency ANI.

People in these villages have been instructed to immediately evacuate their houses and move to a relief camp set up in Tirupati.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been called in for any rescue operations in Chittoor.

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh chandrababu naidu
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out