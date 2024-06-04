Chandrababu Naidu's TDP set for a landslide win in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to make a comeback to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory.



According to the Election Commission of India's trends at 1:24 pm, the TDP is leading on 131 out of 175 seats while chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP has been routed with just 16 seats.



As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP had contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Jana Sena party President and actor Pawan Kalyan with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu,(PTI)

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.



The results have come as a major shock to Jagan Reddy's party YSRCP, which stormed to power in 2019 with 151 seats and has now been reduced to double digits. However, Reddy is currently leading in his Pulivendula seat.



TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are leading in Kuppam and Mangalagiri assembly seats respectively.



RK Roja, Botcha Satyanarayana, C Gopalakrishna, S Appalaraju, Ambati Rambabu, V Rajini, T Vanita, Amarnath and Amzad Basha are among the YSRCP ministers trailing, according to the latest figures from the EC.



“The alliance consisting of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party is going to get a landslide victory in the elections...We may secure more than 161 seats in the assembly and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats...The public has a lot of confidence in the alliance...Voters of Andhra Pradesh took a decision to get rid of the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy... The public has rejected his rule absolutely,” TDP leader Varla Ramaiah told ANI.



In the Lok Sabha elections held in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP is leading with 16 seats and is set to emerge as the kingmaker. The YSRCP is leading on four while the BJP is leading on three.