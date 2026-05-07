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TMC, BJP demand ‘strong action’ after Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot near Kolkata

The killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a major political storm

Updated on: May 07, 2026 12:49 am IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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The killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a major political storm in West Bengal, just 48 hours after the state assembly poll results. Several party leaders issued statements late on Wednesday, condemning the shooting near Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC called for ‘strongest possible action’ in the matter.

TMC, BJP leaders react to Chandranath Rath's killing

Security beefed up after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range (PTI)

Leaders from the BJP alleged foul play, calling the incident a targeted attack. Speaking from the hospital, MLA-elect Kaustav Bagchi said: "This was a targeted attack. The assailants followed Rath's car for a long time before pumping him with bullets. This is the handiwork of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. We will not rest until the criminals are identified. We will not cremate the body till then."

Read More: Fashion designer, 23 criminal cases: Who is Agnimitra Paul? BJP's frontrunner to be next Bengal CM

Another BJP leader, Tarunjyoti Tewari, added: “We have been preaching peace, but TMC has made the biggest blunder.”

Read More: Mamata Banerjee among 22 TMC ministers defeated in BJP's West Bengal election win

Rath was hit multiple times, while his driver also sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a Kolkata hospital in critical condition.

Local reports, cited by news agency PTI, said Rath was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A doctor confirmed the severity of his injuries: "The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet on his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him."

Role in BJP campaign

Party sources cited by PTI said Rath played a key role in Adhikari’s political operations, including his campaign in the Bhabanipur constituency, where the BJP leader secured a major victory against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

west bengal mamata banerjee bjp tmc west bengal election 2026 suvendu adhikari
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