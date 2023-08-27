Chandrayaan 3: How Pakistani media reacted to India's landing near Moon's south pole

India's successful landing of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft on the Moon's south pole has garnered applause worldwide. People from various corners of the globe have praised India and its space agency ISRO for accomplishing the remarkable feat of softly touching down on the lunar surface.

Neighbouring country Pakistan also congratulated India for the success.

During a Friday briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked to comment on the successful Chandrayaan 3 soft landing on the Moon. In response, she said, "I can only say that it is a great scientific achievement, for which ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists deserve appreciation."

In an editorial titled 'India’s space quest,' The Dawn newspaper hailed the historic success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The editorial highlighted that India achieved this feat with a relatively modest budget, accomplishing what wealthier nations have done with significantly more resources.

Another editorial, 'India’s lunar laurel,' in The Express Tribune, noted that India's ambitious mission managed to achieve something that even the space programmes of the US, Soviet Russia, and China have failed to do – landing on the Moon's southern pole.

The part of praise included Pakistan's former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who congratulated India for its achievement.

Many Pakistanis on social media also extended congratulations to India, while some expressed disappointment in Pakistan's space exploration endeavours, making humorous remarks about its space agency, SUPARCO.

A widely shared post depicted two Pakistani news anchors commending India and its Chandrayaan 3 mission. Speaking in Urdu, they said, “India has reached the Moon, while we are caught up in our own problems. We should think bigger. The Moon landing visuals were amazing. We might seem similar, but there's a big difference in what we've done. We often talk about competition with India – well, this is a healthy competition.”

However, the authenticity of the video couldn't be confirmed by HT.

(Input from wires)

