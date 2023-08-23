Pak politician again praises Chandrayaan-3, earlier mocked Chandrayaan-2

Hours before Chandrayaan-3 makes its scheduled soft-landing on the Moon, Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday again congratulated India on this ‘great achievement.' This comes a day after Chaudhry urged his country's media to show live broadcast of what he said was a ‘historic moment for humankind.’ Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry (AP File Photo)

“All eyes on #Chandrayaan3 Moon landing 5:40 PM, great day for Indian Science Community and Space Scientists, Congratulations to people of India on this great achievement,” he wrote in his fresh post on X (formerly Twitter).

The ex-PTI leader's latest post on Chandrayaan-3 continues a dramatic ‘U-turn’ that began on Tuesday.

“Pak media should show #Chandrayaan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM…historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations,” he wrote yesterday.

It must be noted here that the September 2019 crash of Chandrayaan-2, the current mission's predecessor, was celebrated by a section of Pakistanis on social media, including, among others, several public personalities, one of whom was Chaudhry. At the time, he was his country's Science and Technology minister, serving under then prime minister Imran Khan.

To be sure, Pakistanis celebrating Chandrayaan-2's crash were severely criticised by their compatriots.

Chandrayaan-3

Launched on July 14, it is the third mission under Chandrayaan, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Moon exploration project. At 5:45pm IST (5:15pm PST) on Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3's lander module will commence its final descent towards its destination, where it is scheduled to touchdown at 6:04pm IST (5:34pm PST).

Till date, only the United States, Russia and China have made a soft-landing on the Earth's only natural satellite.

