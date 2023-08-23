News / India News / Chandrayaan 3: Pak leader who mocked ISRO now praises moon mission, calls it ‘historic moment for humankind’

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 23, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Hussain had also congratulated India's space and science community earlier on July 14 when ISRO launched the third moon mission.

After years of mocking the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain on Tuesday praised India's third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan 3’, calling it a “historic moment for humankind”. Congratulating India, the former Science and Technology minister under the Imran Khan regime urged his country to broadcast Chandrayaan-3's moon landing on Wednesday evening.

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain
“Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fawad Hussain congratulated India's space and science community earlier on July 14 when ISRO launched the third moon mission. “Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best,” he said.

This comes after the ex-Pakistani minister had brutally trolled the Indian space agency in 2019 during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on spending 900 crore on the second lunar mission saying that it was “not wise to venture into an unknown territory”. He had also used the hashtag ‘India Failed’ on his X post after the previous mission failed in the final stages when Vikram Lander lost communication with the ground state just 2.1 km above the Moon.

Chandrayaan 3 moon landing today

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening at 6:04 pm. With almost 12 hours left for India's historic moment, the Lander Module - the Vikram lander - is trying to locate the right spot on the Moon's surface for landing.

If everything goes according to the plan successfully, India will enter an elite list, becoming only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, joining the United States, Russia, and China.

ISRO will live telecast the landing operations from 5:27 pm on August 23. It can be viewed on ISRO's website (https://isro.gov.in), ISRO's official YouTube channel (https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss), and ISRO's official Facebook channel (https://facebook.com/ISRO).

