Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: ISRO aims for revival today after two weeks of sleep mode

Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: After a historic 'soft landing' on what is considered a tough task – the south pole of the Moon – Chandrayaan 3 of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now aiming for a 'bonus' achievement of being revived after its lander Vikram, and rover Pragyan, worked for a good 14 Earth days. The whole setup was then sent into sleep mode (on September 2, the rover went to sleep, while the lander did so on September 4), citing the harsh cold conditions that developed on the lunar surface due to the lack of sunlight.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 made a historic soft landing on Moon's south pole on August 23. (ISRO twitter)

Now, with a new lunar dawn on the horizon on Friday, the ISRO is gearing up to attempt to awaken the lander and rover for which they were not actually prepared. The objective is now set to check if the equipment has survived the harsh cold conditions because nighttime temperatures on the lunar surface can drop to as low as -200°Celsius, and closer to the poles, these temperature readings go even lower, around -250°C.

ISRO officials earlier said before the equipment onboard Vikram and Pragyan were put to sleep – in a phased manner starting on September 2 – the batteries, powered by sunlight, were left charged, and the solar panels were oriented in a way that they receive light at dawn.

Though the mission was designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there, the ISRO is hoping that they will come back to life when the Sun rises again on the Moon and carry on with the experiments and studies there.