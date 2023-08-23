Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander shares first image of moon 'flat' landing site
Aug 23, 2023 09:43 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander has shared the first image after landing on the moon's south pole.
“The image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface”, ISRO shared a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier, ISRO had said that the communication link between the Vikram lander and MOX, Bengaluru had been established. Vikram lander also shared images of the moon taken during descent.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
- Topics
- Chandrayaan