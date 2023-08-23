News / India News / Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander shares first image of moon 'flat' landing site

Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander shares first image of moon 'flat' landing site

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Aug 23, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander has shared the first image after landing on the moon's south pole.

Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander has shared the first image after landing on the moon's south pole.

“The image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface”, ISRO shared a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, ISRO had said that the communication link between the Vikram lander and MOX, Bengaluru had been established. Vikram lander also shared images of the moon taken during descent.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander shared image of the lunar surface after landing.(X/ISRO)
Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander shared image of the lunar surface after landing.(X/ISRO)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out